LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lakeisha Holloway, the woman accused of plowing through crowds on the Strip in Dec. 2015, killing one woman, was determined not competent to stand trial last month.
According to court records, Holloway was referred to Lake's Crossing Center in Sparks, Nevada after a March 20 competency hearing. The order of commitment was filed on March 24.
Her trial date, originally scheduled to begin March 30, has been canceled.
As part of the order, Holloway is placed on custody of the Division of Mental Health Development Services for the Department of Human Resources for detention, further evaluation and treatment.
Once Holloway is determined to be competent, she will be returned to court in Las Vegas, where she faces 71 charges related to the incident.
In February 2017, Holloway had a competency hearing where she was determined competent to stand trial after months at Lake's Crossing.
Holloway is accused of being under the influence of marijuana when she drove onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk on Dec. 20, 2015. Jessica Valenzuela, a mother of three, was killed in the crash. More than 30 people were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.