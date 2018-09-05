LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The woman charged in a crash that took the life of an 8-year-old Las Vegas boy was driving 103 mph in a 45 zone, according to her arrest report.
Aylin Alvarez-Perez, listed in the police report as Aylin Alderette, told police she attempted to slow down before driving through an intersection, ultimately causing the crash. She was able to slow to 81 mph due to slowed reflexes, police records show.
When officers arrived Friday afternoon, the 25-year-old suspect was sitting on a curb near the crash. She told police she was late to work and in a hurry, but was "lethargic." Witnesses said she didn't stop for at least two lights.
At the time of the crash, police said traffic was heavy, especially with a school just north of East Harmon and South Eastern Avenues.
The crash, about 8:28 a.m., resulted in the death of 8-year-old Levi Echenique. His father, Jose, was injured in the crash, as well.
Levi’s mom and Jose’s wife Briejet broke her pelvis and punctured her lung. She also has had no feeling in her right leg. Both of Levi’s parents were still in the hospital and they have a long recovery ahead, but they know some injuries might not ever heal.
Police said they found central nervous system depressants, otherwise known as CNS depressants or sedatives, in her car, as well as marijuana.
Alvarez-Perez told an officer on scene that her foot had slipped off the accelerator and that she broke her foot trying to stop the vehicle.
A drug evaluation at the hospital was inconclusive at first, police said, due to drugs she was given for her injuries. Blood samples were taken, but it was unknown what the results of those tests were.
Alvarez-Perez was granted bail and house arrest, but was still in jail as of Wednesday afternoon. She is expected back in court on Sept. 10.
