LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run collision near the Stratosphere Thursday morning was identified by the Clark County coroner.
Fadila Popovic, 60, was walking across East St. Louis Avenue, just east of 6th Street at around 9:30 a.m. when she was hit by a 1997-2003 Dodge Durango truck, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said. The right front of the truck struck Popovic from behind.
According to police, Popovic was forced to the ground and came to a stop in the roadway near the curb. The driver of the truck fled the scene without stopping. Popovic's husband was walking with her, but was not injured.
She was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information in regards to the crash or driver is urged to contact police at 702-828-4060. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
This was the 109th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2018. The collision remains under investigation by Metro's Collision Investigation Section.
