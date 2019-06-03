LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner's office identified a woman who was killed in a crash in Summerlin on May 30.
Melissa Newton, 36, died due to extensive, multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner. Her death was ruled as an accident.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were called to the area of Grey Feather and Granite Ridge drives, near Flamingo and Town Center, about 4:48 p.m. Scott Gragson, the grandson of former Las Vegas mayor Oran K. Gragson, was driving a 2015 Range Rover SVR at a high rate of speed.
Gragson lost control of the vehicle while driving along a curve in the road and struck multiple trees, causing all three passengers in the backseat to be ejected from the vehicle. Police said none of the passengers in the backseat were wearing seatbelts.
A 50-year-old male and a 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and were taken to University Medical Center Trauma. Gragson and a 44-year-old male sitting in the passenger seat suffered minor injuries.
Gragson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI resulting in death and susbstantial bodily harm charges. He's also facing three counts of reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.