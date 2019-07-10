LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 56-year-old was killed and four children were injured following a four-vehicle crash in the west valley.
The crash happened between a 2007 Toyota Camry and a parked truck and construction equipment near West Washington Avenue and North Glen Abbet Circle, near Decatur Boulvard.
Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. on July 9 to the construction site where the crash happened. The driver of the Camry, identified by the Clark County coroner as Rose Modica, was speeding, police said.
Modica hit construction cones and barricades, then traveled over an open trench before colliding with a parked Chevrolet Silverado truck. During that collision, a tire flew off the Camry and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk.
The Camry then spun out, hitting a large gravel pile and becoming airborne, police said. The front of the Camry then hit a Bobcat loader. Police said multiple vehicles were impacted by flying debris in the crash.
Modica was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. She later died at University Medical Center.
Four children, ages 2, 4, 9 and 10, were all seriously injured. They were all taken to the hospital. The pedestrian was treated on scene.
This was the 58th fatal crash in Metro's jurisdiction in 2019.
