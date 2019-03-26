LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Metro Police Lt. Jason Johansson said officers were called to the 4300 block of Alderbrook Court, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Flamingo Road, about 11:18 p.m. Sunday night.
Officers found a man and woman in the front seat of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene and he was taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. Police identified him as 25-year-old Treasure Munhenga.
The woman was identified by the Clark County Coroner's office as Christina Marie Gallina, 18, from Henderson.
Police said several neighbors were having a barbeque in their back yard. At about 10:45 p.m., the neighbors thought they heard fireworks. Thirty minutes later as they were leaving, they noticed a car with its engine running and two people inside. Someone noticed they'd been shot and called police.
Police said the two were in a dating relationship and they believed that Munhenga shot his girlfriend, then himself.
Anyone with more information on the case was asked to contact police at 702-828-3521.
