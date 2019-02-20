LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was shot in the leg in the downtown Las Vegas area early Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
According to Metro Police Lt. David Gordon, officers were called to 221 South Bruce Street, between East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street, just after 2 a.m.
Arriving officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound in her upper leg, Gordon said. She was taken to the hospital and is stable.
No suspects were taken into custody, but Gordon said police were searching for at least one. The suspect was described as a black male who left the scene in a sedan with two other men.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
