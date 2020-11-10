LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, they place flags at the gravesites of those interned on Memorial Day but not Veterans Day.
That's something a veteran's daughter is intent on changing.
"We had to haul wounded men over three ranges of mountains."
Dawn Kramer lives in Michigan but her heart is in Southern Nevada. She regularly visits Las Vegas and when she’s here, she stops by the cemetery to honor her dad.
He moved to Las Vegas in 1971 because of the frostbite he received at the Chosin Reservoir in 1950. That was a bloody battle where U.S. Marines faced hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops who spilled into Korea.
After Dawn’s father passed away in 2015, she visited the cemetery and was shocked that there were no flags on display at the gravesite on Veterans Day.
"I even posted it on my Facebook because people wouldn’t believe me if I didn’t show the pictures," she said.
Dawn says in Michigan, flags are put on display Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day. She wants the same honor not only on Memorial Day but Veterans Day as well.
"I couldn’t let that continue so this is what I did," she said.
What Dawn did was buy 1,400 flags with her own money, then with the help of the Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders, arranged to put them over the graves.
The riders then recruited the help of some Nellis Air Force Base airmen and off-duty police officers. So far, one small section of the cemetery is adorned with the stars and strips at least through Thursday morning.
"If these men and women are not deserving of a flag on Veterans Day I don’t know who is," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.