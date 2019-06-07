Multiple people were injured Friday after an "emotionally distraught" woman sped off in a vehicle, struck a Marshal's vehicle, two city buses and an occupied vehicle in downtown Las Vegas, according to a city spokesman.
Las Vegas spokesman David Riggleman said a suspicious vehicle took off in a library parking lot in downtown Las Vegas about 9 a.m.
To elude authorities, the woman fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard. She proceeded to collide with a Marshal's vehicle near Bonanza Road. After the first crash, she continued southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and hit two CAT buses without passengers, Riggleman said. Following the bus incident, the woman struck another vehicle with three passengers and came to a stop on Ogden and Las Vegas Blvd.
One person suffered spinal and neck fractures and another sustained cuts and lacerations at the scene, Riggleman said.
Each person hit received medical attention.
The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was transported to University Medical Center, according to Las Vegas police.
