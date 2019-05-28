LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman hit another with a railroad spike multiple times in the head earlier this month after she rejected her sexual advances.
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a valley apartment on the morning of May 17. The exact location of the apartment was redacted from police records.
When police arrived, they found the victim, identified only as a black woman, "significantly" bleeding from the head. She and another witness identified Jenifer Padilla as the woman who attacked the victim with "a metal pipe or object."
The victim was taken to Spring Valley Hospital and Padilla was arrested at the scene, according to police records.
While serving a search warrant, police found iron railroad spikes and horse shoes in a jug, police said.
At the hospital, the victim told police she came to Las Vegas because four days prior she was a domestic violence victim in Washington state. Police said she came to stay with family, but family told her they had no room.
At the advice of a police officer, the victim went to Shade Tree women's shelter and met the suspect, Jenifer Padilla. She told police she trusted Padilla because she said she was also a victim of domestic violence.
Padilla offered the victim a place in her apartment, and the victim accepted. Later that day, May 17, police records state that Padilla said she was attracted to the victim, then made multiple sexual advances to her. The victim told police she rejected Padilla multiple times.
The two got into a fight and Padilla told the victim to leave. While making multiple trips to remove her things, they got into a fight over a T-shirt. During the fight, police said Padilla grabbed the victim by her hair and hit her multiple times in the head with the railroad spike.
Padilla had a criminal record, police said, including assault in Compton, Calif., in 2013 and assault in Norwalk, Calif., in 2016.
In this case, Padilla faces multiple charges, including battery with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, battery with the intent to kill, commit open or gross lewdness in the presence of a child under 18 and another battery charge.
An 8-year-old child related to the victim was also listed as a witness.
Padilla was expected in court for a preliminary hearing on June 4.
