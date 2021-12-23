Woman hits $467K jackpot before Christmas at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman playing slots at a downtown Las Vegas casino got an early Christmas present after hitting a jackpot Wednesday night.
According to the El Cortez Hotel & Casino, the guest, identified only as Mary, hit a jackpot worth $467,387.89 while playing an Elvis slot machine Wednesday night.
The property said Mary's jackpot comes on the heels of almost ten other big jackpot wins in the month of December.
No additional information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.