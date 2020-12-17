LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street that occurred Thursday evening and.
According to police, officers and firefighters responded to a three-vehicle crash near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street around 6:11 p.m.
Two of the cars were stopped in the far-right lane, while a third vehicle was in the center turn lane, police said.
A 68-year-old woman was driving the car parked in the turn lane. She was making several trips to and from her car when she slipped and fell on to the roadway.
The woman was struck by an oncoming car. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died.
Police said the car that struck the woman remained on scene. The man behind the wheel was given field sobriety tests, and eventually arrested suspected of DUI.
Las Vegas police have responded to 98 fatal crashes in 2020.
Roads will be closed for at least four more hours, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
