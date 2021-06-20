LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was hit and killed Sunday morning while trying to cross a street in west Las Vegas.
According to police, officers responded to a call around 3:43 a.m., June 20, for a crash involving a pedestrian and pick-up truck. The crash happened near south Decatur Boulevard and west Washington Avenue.
After looking at evidence and collecting witness statements at the scene, police said the woman crossing the street was doing so against a "do not Walk" signal heading east on Decatur Boulevard. A 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Decatur Boulevard, approaching Washington Avenue.
The truck collided with the woman, throwing her to the pavement, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the Ford F-150 remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman killed once next of kin have been notified.
Las Vegas police have investigated 62 traffic-related fatalities in their jurisdiction for 2021.
