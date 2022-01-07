LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was hit and killed in the North Las Vegas Friday night during a hit-run crash.
North Las Vegas and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at North Pecos Road and Irwin Avenue near Cheyenne Avenue on Jan. 7 around 5:42 p.m.
Witnesses and evidence at the scene revealed that a 2020 silver Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Pecos Road, approaching the intersection with Irwin Avenue. The truck's right front end struck a woman who was walking northbound on Pecos Road.
According to LVMPD Lt. Miguel Ibarra, the woman was found in the roadway with significant injuries. The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, however she died despite all life-saving efforts, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity once next of kin has been notified.
The suspect who hit the woman left the scene, police said. Police are looking for a Chevrolet Silverado with Black accents.
The crash marks the second traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2022.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
