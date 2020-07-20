LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a crash in the east valley on Monday night involving a pedestrian.
A woman was hit by a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. on July 20, police said, near Tropicana and Eastern avenues. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers on scene are trying to figure out if impairment was a factor in the crash, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Young.
Roads in the area are closed due to debris. Avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.