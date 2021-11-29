LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor from Oklahoma has had quite a holiday vacation in Las Vegas after hitting a jackpot in downtown.
According to the 4 Queens, the guest, identified as Mary from Catoosa, Oklahoma, hit a jackpot worth $388,327.05 at the downtown Las Vegas property.
The 4 Queens said Mary was playing on Wheel of Fortune quarter machine when she hit the jackpot.
$388,327.05!!! to Mary from Catoosa Oklahoma on a Wheel of Fortune quarter machine. Congratulations Mary!!! pic.twitter.com/6inx14bOXs— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) November 29, 2021
