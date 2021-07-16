LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman from Hawaii visiting the "Ninth Island" kicked off her weekend by winning a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the woman hit a $650,000 jackpot while playing the Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Inferno slot game at Fremont Hotel and Casino.
The guest, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Inferno at approximately 10:25 a.m. Thursday when she hit the progressive jackpot totaling $646,090 after betting $15, according to Boyd Gaming.
The company notes that this marks the second progressive jackpot to hit on a Buffalo Inferno slot game at Fremont in less than a year. In Sept. 2020, another guest from Hawaii won a nearly $790,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno slot game.
The Buffalo Inferno progressive jackpot at Fremont has reset at $500,000, according to Boyd Gaming.
