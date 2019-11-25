LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street.
According to Las Vegas police Sgt. Jon Scott, a passerby reported a vehicle accident at about 5 a.m.
Responding officers found a female deceased in the drivers seat of her vehicle. The woman, who is believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s, had multiple gunshot wounds, Scott said.
Lake Mead Blvd. is shut down in both directions from Marion Drive to Nellis Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
