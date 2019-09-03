BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- The body of a woman was found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sunday afternoon, according to park service rangers.
The National Park Service said they responded to the incident at 33 Hold Overlook at about 1:40 p.m. Sept. 1.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife notified the park service of abandoned items at the shoreline, park service said in a release. Rangers responded to the area and located a woman in the water.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 37-year-old Katrina Campbell. The coroner's office said cause and manner of death were still pending.
Park service said the incident was under investigation.
