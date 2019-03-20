LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police found a woman murdered at a northwest valley apartment Monday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Cheryl Brown, 68, was found dead from multiple injuries, according to the Clark County coroner's office.
Her death was ruled a homicide.
Police said they were called Monday at approximately 1 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 1900 block of N. Jones Blvd. by an apartment employee who had conducted a welfare check on a resident. The caller said she found the woman unresponsive.
Brown was found with several lacerations, according to police.
LVMPD homicide detectives said a relative had not heard from Brown for several days. The relative told police they were concerned due to her medical history.
Detectives believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. People can also submit tips online at crimestoppersofnv.com or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
