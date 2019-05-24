LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating a homicide that happened overnight in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Just after 1 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment complex at 666 W. Washington Ave.
In the parking lot, officers found a middle-age woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police are checking surveillance video from the apartment complex as they look for a suspect or suspects. They have not determined whether the victim was related to the shooter.
Metro's homicide unit is investigating, police said. They are expected to be on the scene for a few more hours.
