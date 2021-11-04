LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and pedestrian in the west valley.
Police received a call around 3:41 p.m. on Nov. 4 near Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard.
LVMPD Lt. Bret Ficklin said a Clark County school bus traveling south on Warnock Road was turning right on Desert Inn when it struck a woman who was in the roadway.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were approximately three elementary school children on the bus at the time of the crash. Speed or impairment are not suspected as factors in the crash, and no children were hurt, Ficklin said.
Police were interviewing witnesses and seeking surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
Desert Inn Road was shut down between Decatur Boulevard and Cameron Street. Motorists were advised to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
