LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman has been transported to a local hospital after falling from a moving semi-truck on Interstate 15.
Just before 12:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman who was a passenger in a semi tractor trailer fell from the moving vehicle near mile marker 9, according to information from the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Life flight was launched and transported the her to UMC where she is in critical condition, the NHP said. It is unknown why she fell from the semi.
The semi stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, the NHP said. NHP’s fatal team is en route to take over the investigation.
