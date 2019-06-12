LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a woman on a bike Wednesday was gravely wounded after she was hit by an SUV.
Multiple people called police after the woman was hit, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Ken Romane. Officers responded shortly after to the intersection of Eastern and Rochelle avenues, at 3:42 p.m. on June 12.
Police said the woman had a head injury, among others, and was taken to Sunrise Trauma. Police said at about 5:30 p.m. doctors were trying to stabilize her to get her into surgery.
The driver of the Mercedes SUV that hit her stayed on scene and the driver was cooperating, police said.
The intersection was closed in all four directions while police investigated. Avoid the area and check back for more information.
