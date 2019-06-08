LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman suffered a serious injury, but was expected to survive after she was shot by a man who then fatally shot himself.
Police responded about 1 p.m. on June 8 to the 3500 block of West Torino Avenue, near the Silverton hotel-casino.
In what police called a domestic-related shooting, they said a man shot at a woman multiple times with a "rifle-style firearm" as she was leaving the house in a vehicle.
According to Metro police spokesman Lt. Bill Steinmetz, she was shot once in the back and was seriously wounded, but was expected to survive. She was taken to an area hospital.
The suspect shot and killed himself on scene.
Police said the road will remain closed between Polaris Avenue and Schuster Street while they investigate.
If you or someone you know is in a strained domestic situation and may need help, contact SafeNest's 24-hour hotline: (702) 646-4981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.