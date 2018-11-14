OVERTON (FOX5) -- A woman was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Overton, Nev.
Nevada High Patrol troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover at 10:37 p.m. on the northbound I-15, near mile marker 89.
A red Ford Mustang, driven by an unidentified woman, went off the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected to the left, causing the car to rollover. The car came to a rest in the center dirt median, NHP said.
A female passenger was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was transported by helicopter to University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, NHP said.
A cause of the crash was not immediately available.
This is the 71st fatality in NHP Southern Command's jurisdiction in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.