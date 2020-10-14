LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 15-year-old dog will embark on a 2,200-mile journey to his new home in New York.
According to the Animal Foundation, Huxley was stranded and brought to the shelter during the pandemic after his owner died.
A worker at the Animal Foundation set out to track down any of Huxley's remaining family members and found the owner's sister, Katya, who lived in upstate New York.
The shelter said Katya made the 33-hour drive from New York to pick up Huxley.
"Huxley was a fixture in my family. He was my brother’s son," Katya said. “I can’t tell you what this means to my family."
