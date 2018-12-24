NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a crash in North Las Vegas left one woman dead and a teen hospitalized on Christmas Eve.
Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.
North Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt said a grey car tried to turn into a parking lot on Lake Mead when a black car traveling in the other direction smashed into them.
A woman was ejected from one of the cars and died on scene. A 13-year-old girl injured in the crash was last reported to be in critical condition at University Medical Center, police said.
Both drivers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
"Make sure you have your seat-belts on during the holiday season," Leavitt said on scene. "Make sure you watch out for other people. It's not just how you drive, it's about watching for how everyone else drives."
Police said roads in the area were expected to be closed until 6 or 7 p.m.
Leavitt said speeding was a factor in the crash.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the deceased after next of kin has been notified.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.