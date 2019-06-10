LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A woman injured in a southwest valley crash last month has died.
The woman, identified Sunday night by the Nevada Highway Patrol as Jacqueline Arbaca, 23, of Las Vegas, was injured in a crash at Blue Diamond Road and South Torrey Pines Drive the morning of May 31. She was pronounced dead Sunday at UMC.
Arbaca was the front-seat passenger. The male driver remains in critical condition.
The couple's daughter, 2, survived the crash, in which the roof of the family's Honda Civic was ripped off when it went underneath the trailer of a semi-truck.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the girl only suffered minor injuries because she was properly fastened in a toddler's car seat.
"She is alert and conscious and looks like she is going to be fine,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said May 31.
