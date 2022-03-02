LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 29-year-old Las Vegas woman died weeks after she was hit by a vehicle in the east valley, police said.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded about 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 18 to Boulder Highway and Russell Road for a crash. Evidence showed a 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling north while the women was in the roadway outside of a crosswalk.
Police said the front of the Ford hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she died on March 2, police said.
The driver, a 28-year-old Las Vegas man, stayed on scene and didn't show signs of impairment.
The woman's death was the 23rd traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2022.
