LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 21-year-old woman died more than a week after she was involved in a crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened on Feb. 20 about 2 p.m. near Jones Boulevard and Windmill Lane.
A 2012 Ford F150 and a 2000 Ford Mustang were stopped at a red light on Jones. A 2016 Nissan Sentra was driving east on Windmill and went into the intersection on a green light. Police said a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee then drove into the intersection against a red light.
The front of the Jeep hit the side of the Nissan, police said. The Nissan then went into the northbound lanes and hit the truck and Mustang.
The driver of the Jeep, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for claimed injuries, police said. Both people in the Nissan were taken to UMC Trauma for serious injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, a 21-year-old woman, died on March 2, according to Las Vegas police. Her death was the 20th in a traffic-related incident for Metro Police in 2020.
Impairment was not believe to be a factor.
