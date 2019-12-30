LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a fatal crash in the north valley on Monday evening, they said in a tweet.
The crash happened at the intersection of West Tropical Parkway and North Torrey Pines Drive about 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Police said two cars crashed in the intersection and a woman from one of the vehicles was injured. She was taken to University Medical Center where she died.
Traffic was shut down in all directions for the investigation.
