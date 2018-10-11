LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A hit-and-run killed a pedestrian near the Stratosphere Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.
A 60-year-old woman was walking across St. Louis Avenue in the middle of the block near Las Vegas Boulevard when she was hit by a truck, a Dodge Durango with a model year of 1997 to 2003, police said. Her husband was walking with her but was not injured.
The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the SUV fled the scene, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the crash or driver was asked to call police at (702) 828-4060.
It was the 109th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2018.
