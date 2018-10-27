LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a fatal apartment fire in the east valley early Saturday morning.
According to LVFR, the fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. at the Corona del Sol Apartments, located on 4620 East Charleston Boulevard, near South Lamb Boulevard.
The fire broke out in a second-story apartment unit and the building was evacuated, LVFR said. Firefighters knocked down the fire at around 5:35 a.m. and managed to contain the fire within the apartment.
UPDATE: KNOCKDOWN on fire, fire did NOT breech attic, fire from 1 unit on 2nd floor, 1 fatality in involved apt, crews checking for extension #PIO1News https://t.co/A0vDVHd63e— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 27, 2018
A woman was found dead after the fire was put out, lying on the floor of a read bedroom. Investigators said she's believed to be middle-aged. No other injuries were reported.
The neighboring unit was slightly damaged due to the fire, LVFR said. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help a woman and her two children who were displaced because of the fire.
Two other adults were also displaced.
According to a press release, the exact cause of the fire could not be determined, although investigators believe the fire started in the bedroom near a closet.
The identity of the woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office. This was the fifth person to die in a fire in City of Las Vegas in 2018.
