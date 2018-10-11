LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --A woman was killed around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in an auto-pedestrian accident near the Stratosphere, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.
A woman was attempting to cross St. Louis Avenue in the middle of the block near Las Vegas Boulevard when she was struck by a black SUV, police said.
The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.
There have been more than 100 traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2018.
