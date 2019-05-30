LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died following a crash in downtown Las Vegas near the Plaza Hotel last week.
The crash occurred on May 22 at approximately 4:20 p.m. near Main Street and Ogden Avenue. Police said video footage showed the 2007 Hummer H3 stopped at a red light on westbound Ogden Avenue attempting to make a right turn onto northbound Main Street.
As the Hummer began to turn right, police said a woman entered the crosswalk. Police said as the Hummer was turning, the light had turned green and the pedestrian crossing signal was illuminated.
The right front corner of the Hummer hit the pedestrian, knocking her into the roadway. The Hummer continued north on Main and ran over the pedestrian, police said.
The driver of the Hummer stopped and remained at the scene until first responders arrived, police said. The driver didn't show signs of impairment and was cooperative during the investigation.
Police said the driver was Hollis Jones, 62, of Las Vegas.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the pedestrian, identified as Gina Kido, 52, from Honolulu, Hawaii, died on May 30. The Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to determine cause or manner of death.
Kido's death marks the 48th traffic related fatality in the LVMPD jurisdiction for 2019.
