A woman died on Monday, five days after a crash on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, Nevada Highway Patrol said in a release.
Janette Violeta Gonzales-Wittman, 47, was critically injured in the crash on Sept. 5, police said.
Initial reports indicate that about 12:30 a.m., a Dodge Charger, Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Malibu were driving northbound on I-15 in the same lane.
The driver of the Dodge, 25-year-old Antonio Bolivar Vasquez, was driving recklessly and speeding behind the other vehicles. He then rear-ended the Mustang, of which Gonzales-Wittman was driving, which caused it to strike the Malibu.
The Mustang then went into the concrete barrier. Gonzales-Wittman was taken to UMC Trauma and was pronounced dead on Sept. 10.
Vasquez was arrested and booked by NHP for DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm or death and driving without a license.
All others involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This was NHP Southern Command's 47th fatal crash resulting in 59 fatalities for 2018.
