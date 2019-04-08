LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman succumbed to her injuries over the weekend after being hit by a vehicle April 3.
About 11 p.m. April 3, Henderson police and fire personnel responded to a call of an accident involving a vehicle and two pedestrians the area of Texas and Atlantic avenues, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.
A male pedestrian was transported with minor injuries to St. Rose DeLima Hospital, the release said. The female pedestrian, 37-year-old Amber Bickham, was transported in critical to Sunrise Trauma Center, where she later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office have not yet determined a cause of death.
A preliminary investigation revealed a man driving a 2002 Acura was traveling south on Texas Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign at Texas and Atlantic, the release said. He struck the male and female pedestrians in an implied crosswalk.
Speed and impairment did not appear to be factors, the release said. The intersection was closed for about three hours while police investigated.
Bickham's death is Henderson's third traffic-related fatality for 2019.
