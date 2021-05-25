UPDATE (MAY 26): The woman who was critically injured after a hit and run crash Tuesday night has died in the hospital, according to Las Vegas police.
The woman, believed to be 60 to 70 years old, succumbed to injuries at Sunrise Hospital, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity and details of death. Her death marks the LVMPD's 53rd traffic-related fatality in 2021.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in the east valley on Tuesday night.
About 8:30 p.m. on May 25, police said the 60- to 70-year-old woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk at Washington Avenue and Lena Street, near Pecos Road, when she was hit by the vehicle.
Police believe the vehicle was possibly a black Dodge pick-up truck, driving east on Washington. After the crash, the driver fled the scene.
"For the driver of that vehicle: You are going to be found, you are going to be charged," Lt. Bret Ficklin with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at the scene late Tuesday.
Ficklin said the woman was taken to Sunrise Trauma where she was in surgery "and fighting for her life."
Washington was closed in both directions between Lena and Pecos for the investigation. Avoid the area.
Ficklin said so far in 2021, LVMPD has had 11 fatal hit-and-run crashes, where at the same time in 2020, they had three.
"For some reason, people are getting the notion that it's OK to leave scene of major collision and it is not," he said.
Ficklin said when drivers leave the scene of a crash where someone is seriously injured, "all it does it make things worse," as it's an automatic felony charge.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Las Vegas police or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.