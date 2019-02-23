LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 66-year-old woman died after a crash in the west valley on Saturday, authorities said.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, at about 12:28 p.m., a Chevrolet Equinox was southbound on the 215 and the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp when a Honda ran a red light and hit the Equinox.
The woman in the Honda, an unidentified 66-year-old was unresponsive. She was taken to Summerlin Hospital where she died.
Investigators said they believe she suffered a medical episode which may have caused the crash.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the deceased once next of kin has been notified.
