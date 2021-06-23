LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead following a crash on I-215 eastbound near the I-15 interchange Tuesday afternoon.
According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of a Honda Accord "made an abrupt lane change and lost control" of her vehicle at about 2:44 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol said in a release Wednesday.
The car started to rotate in the direction of a box truck
"The front right of the box truck struck the left side of the sedan, redirecting the Honda into the paved shoulder where the car struck the concrete median barrier," the release stated.
The Accord driver was transported to UMC Trauma where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation. The adult driver will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending next of kin notification.
Her death marks the 35th fatal crash resulting in 43 deaths in NHP Southern Command’s jurisdiction.
