LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died on Saturday shortly after a collision that occurred near South Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Road.
The collision occurred on May 23 at 4:48 p.m. on the private property of 31881 South Las Vegas Boulevard near a Chevron gas station.
Police investigation found that a 46-year old woman traveling southbound in a Lexus in a business parking lot collided with a westbound Toyota. Police say the collision caused minor damage to both vehicles, and the Lexus continued through the parking lot, over a parking curb, through a chain-link fence and into a tree.
The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead before she could be transported for emergency medical care. She was a Las Vegas resident.
The passengers in the Toyota were residents of Garden Grove, California and sustained injuries, police say.
Police are still investigating the cause of the collision. Until the Clark County Coroner concludes the investigation, the incident will not be classified as a traffic-related death.
