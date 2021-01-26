LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman has died after a fatal crash in the northeast valley on Tuesday morning.
The woman and two men who were in the crash were transported to Sunrise Hospital where the woman succumbed to injuries, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Police say both drivers showed signs of impairment and have been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
On Jan. 26 around 10:23 a.m., a Hyundai was traveling east on Karen Avenue at South Lamb Boulevard and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the left front side of the Hyundai to collide with the front of an Acura traveling south on Lamb Boulevard, police say.
The woman who died was a passenger in Hyundai. Her identify and details of death are expected to be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police identified the driver of the Hyundai as Rafael Gonzalez, 58, from Las Vegas and the driver of the Acura as Gabriel Hillary, 54 from Las Vegas.
This death marks the tenth traffic-related fatality in 2021 in the LVMPD's jurisdiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.