LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman in her 50s is dead and four children under the age of 10 were injured following a 4-vehicle crash near Decatur and Washington.
About 11:45 a.m., the driver crashed into a construction zone at an unknown rate of speed and collided with three other vehicles, according to Las Vegas police.
She was transported to UMC Trauma for her life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.
Traffic in the area will be impacted for 4-5 hours, according to Lt. Bret Ficklin.
One lane is open in each direction. Fatality detectives are investigation the crash.
Avoid Valley View and Decatur Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX5 for updates.
