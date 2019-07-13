file

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was critically injured after a hard landing while hang gliding in the desert south of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night, police said.

Emergency response crews were dispatched to the the desert area near the Jean dry lake beds about 7:30 p.m. on July 13. 

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's search and rescue air unit was called to assist, said spokesman Lt. Adrian Beas. 

The woman was injured during a hard landing, Beas said. She was taken to University Medical Center and was deemed to have critical injuries. 

Hang gliding is an air sport involving a lightweight, non-motorized aircraft carried by the pilot.

