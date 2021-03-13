LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night.
About 7:15 p.m. on March 13, police were called to Boulder Highway near Sunset Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. Police were told a woman crossing eastbound on Boulder Highway was hit by a dark-colored SUV driving northbound.
The suspect vehicle "initially was advised to have pulled over," then fled the scene, Henderson police said. The vehicle is said to have heavy front-right damage.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Northbound Boulder Highway at Sunset Road was expected to be closed for two to four hours while the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.