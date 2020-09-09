LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a crash that left a woman critically injured in the west valley on Wednesday night.
About 9 p.m. on September 9, officers responded to Fort Apache and Flamingo Roads for a crash involving one vehicle. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Frank Humel said the vehicle had substantial damage just south of the intersection.
A woman in the car was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Lt. Humel said a light pole and water box were also damaged in the crash. Fort Apache south of Flamingo is closed for the investigation.
Obviously the light pole and the water box were working together. You never know which one will jump out at your vehicle. But tonight they were working together. It's a conspiracy.
