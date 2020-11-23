LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition on Monday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, a woman was shot at least once around 5:51 a.m. near the 1300 block of Kari Lee Court. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and went into surgery, he said.
A male suspect has been taken into custody, according to police.
Details of what led up to the shooting are not yet known and are under investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
