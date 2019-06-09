NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.
The victim, an unidentified woman, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and her dog died after she was hit by an out-of-control car about 10 a.m. on June 9.
Police said it happened at West Carey Avenue and Lexington Street.
The woman, 32, was walking her dog on the sidewalk when, as shown in a video provided police (warning: graphic), a gold Saturn four-door sedan with faded paint strays from the roadway and hits her.
Police said the woman has head and spinal injuries. The dog was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the car fled southbound on Lexington and would have significant front and side damage. An airbag deployed on the passenger side, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the gold four-door Saturn is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-1017, extension 5116, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
Prayers for the woman. Whoever that driver is will burn until they turn themselves in or are caught. Walking her dog in the morning ends in the dog's death. MAKES ME SICK.
