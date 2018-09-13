NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas woman is in critical condition after suffering from a medical episode that caused her to crash into her garage Thursday afternoon.
Firefighter chief Joe Calhoun said crews responded to the 3400 block of Herring Gull Lane, near Aliante after neighbors reported a car crash and the sound of wheels spinning.
The 69-year-old woman was trapped in the car which ignited in flames following the crash.
Her husband and a UPS driver tried to get her out of the vehicle.
Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames and rescued the woman.
She sustained burns and was in cardiac arrest, according to Calhoun.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
